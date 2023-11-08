Imunon (IMNN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Imunon to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Imunon to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMNN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imunon in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

