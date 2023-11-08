Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Infosys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,497,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,018 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.