Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Gap Down to $42.81

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.81, but opened at $41.61. Ingevity shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 12,972 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6,613.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 872,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

