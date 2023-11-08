Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Inhibikase Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 7,551.59%. On average, analysts expect Inhibikase Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
