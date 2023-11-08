Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

