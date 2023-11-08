Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 225.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 389.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

