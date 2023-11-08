Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells 17,810 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chubb stock opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

