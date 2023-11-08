Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

NYSE INSP opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average of $252.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.85.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

