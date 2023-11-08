Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.
Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance
NYSE INSP opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average of $252.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $330.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Medical Systems
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.