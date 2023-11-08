Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.15. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

