Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.75. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

