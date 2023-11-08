Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.