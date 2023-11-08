Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 3.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

