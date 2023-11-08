Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 41,934 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

