Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 41,934 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,314.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

