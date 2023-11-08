Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 46,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 77,457 shares.The stock last traded at $40.16 and had previously closed at $40.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $585.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

