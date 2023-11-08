Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lincoln National (LNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) recently:
- 11/7/2023 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/3/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2023 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 10/17/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Lincoln National Price Performance
Shares of LNC stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln National
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.