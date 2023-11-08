Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lincoln National (LNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) recently:

11/7/2023 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/17/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

