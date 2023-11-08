Investment House LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.