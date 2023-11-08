Investment House LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
NEE stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61.
NextEra Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NextEra Energy Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
