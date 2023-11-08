Investment House LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

