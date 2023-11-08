Investment House LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.