Investment House LLC Purchases New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 292.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

SEDG stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

