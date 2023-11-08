Investment House LLC Sells 150 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of A opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

