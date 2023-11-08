Investment House LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 8,113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 474,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after buying an additional 5,521,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

BN stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.26%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

