IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $19.76 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. IOTA has a total market cap of $551.89 million and $19.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,999,852,696 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

