Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

