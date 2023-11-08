iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.48

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 217694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,440,120,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

