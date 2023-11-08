iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

