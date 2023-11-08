iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

