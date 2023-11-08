iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.72

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 2520425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.