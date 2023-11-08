iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SMIN opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

