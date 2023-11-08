iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.51

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.51 and last traded at $135.49, with a volume of 1152686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.99.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.