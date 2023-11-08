iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 78,914 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $51.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

