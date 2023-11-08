iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 78,914 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $51.16.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 133,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,925,000.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

