iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

