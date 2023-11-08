iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.