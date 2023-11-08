iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

