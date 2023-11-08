iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

