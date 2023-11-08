iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

