iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJT opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

