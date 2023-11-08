iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,500,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

