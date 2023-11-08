iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

