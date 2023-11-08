Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

JANX opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 862.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

