JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JELD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.30%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

