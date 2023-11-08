Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $92,660.12 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,329.53 or 1.00016597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001815 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00614067 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $91,779.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.