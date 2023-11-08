Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.70

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JGHAF

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.