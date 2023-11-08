Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.70

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
