Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.96

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.77) to GBX 131 ($1.62) in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFHHF
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.