KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.14

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
KDA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,627.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.28.
About KDA Group
KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KDA Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.