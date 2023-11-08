KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.14

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 49000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,627.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.28.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

