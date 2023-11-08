Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.83. Approximately 16,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 210,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 531,327 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,960,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $944.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

