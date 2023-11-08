Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 263,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75.

About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.