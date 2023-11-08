KeyCorp Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $134.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,751 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,314 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

